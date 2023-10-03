Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the Wild Card round. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:08 PM ET on Tuesday, October 3 at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Rangers have +125 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (10-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Jordan Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA)

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -150 +125 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 84 out of the 127 games, or 66.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have a 56-22 record (winning 71.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over nine times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (46.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+220) Josh Jung 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+270)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 7th 2nd

