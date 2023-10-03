Rangers vs. Rays AL Wild Card Game 1 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 3
The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Texas Rangers in the first game of the AL Wild Card Series at 3:08 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (10-7, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA).
Rangers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Time: 3:08 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (10-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- Montgomery (10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.20, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 32 games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
- Montgomery is looking to continue a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Montgomery will look to extend a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow
- Glasnow (10-7) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed two hits in five scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, a 4.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.083 in 21 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 21 starts this season.
- Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 21 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Tyler Glasnow vs. Rangers
- The Rangers rank third in MLB with 881 runs scored this season. They have a .263 batting average this campaign with 233 home runs (third in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Rangers one time this season, allowing them to go 1-for-19 with a home run and an RBI in six innings.
