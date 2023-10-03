The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Texas Rangers in the first game of the AL Wild Card Series at 3:08 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (10-7, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA).

Rangers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (10-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season.

In his last outing on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.20, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 32 games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.

Montgomery is looking to continue a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Montgomery will look to extend a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow (10-7) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed two hits in five scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, a 4.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.083 in 21 games this season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 21 starts this season.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 21 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Tyler Glasnow vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank third in MLB with 881 runs scored this season. They have a .263 batting average this campaign with 233 home runs (third in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Rangers one time this season, allowing them to go 1-for-19 with a home run and an RBI in six innings.

