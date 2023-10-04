Leody Taveras vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.206 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series with the Rangers up 1-0.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Rays.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: ABC
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .268 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.
- In 63.9% of his games this season (92 of 144), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 38 of those games (26.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 9.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this year (44 of 144), with more than one RBI 15 times (10.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season (52 of 144), with two or more runs 14 times (9.7%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|75
|.285
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.456
|SLG
|.392
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|30
|59/17
|K/BB
|58/18
|8
|SB
|6
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin (16-8 with a 3.50 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 32nd of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 17th, 1.019 WHIP ranks second, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
