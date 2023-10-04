The Minnesota Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field on Wednesday at 4:38 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Max Kepler, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gray Stats

Sonny Gray (8-8) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 33rd start of the season.

He has 17 quality starts in 32 chances this season.

Gray has made 28 starts of five or more innings in 32 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has made 32 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.74 ERA ranks third, 1.141 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Sep. 28 4.0 3 1 1 4 1 vs. Angels Sep. 23 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 at White Sox Sep. 17 7.0 5 0 0 6 0 vs. Rays Sep. 11 4.0 6 2 1 5 1 at Guardians Sep. 5 6.0 6 3 3 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sonny Gray's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 45 walks and 66 RBI (114 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .260/.332/.484 so far this year.

Kepler has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Oct. 1 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Rockies Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 27 4-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has collected 118 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 65 runs.

He has a .230/.312/.399 slash line on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at White Sox Sep. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 16 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 at White Sox Sep. 15 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 vs. Rays Sep. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Max Kepler, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has put up 159 hits with 30 doubles, 26 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 94 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.345/.444 on the year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 29 3-for-4 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 60 walks and 72 RBI (157 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.326/.403 so far this season.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Oct. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Rays Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 28 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.