Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Brazoria County, Texas this week?

    • Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Shadow Creek High School at Alief Elsik High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 23
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Terry High School at Angleton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Angleton, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 24
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brazosport High School at Iowa Colony High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Rosharon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Strake Jesuit College Prep at Dawson High School - Pearland

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 23
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

