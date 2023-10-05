High school football is happening this week in Dallas County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Red River County
  • Hopkins County
  • Denton County

    • Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Sunset High School at Newman Smith High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Carrollton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Skyline High School at Lake Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Mansfield, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Douglass MacArthur High School at Lake Highlands High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bryan Adams High School at W T White High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 11
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Richardson High School at Pearce High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Richardson, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Highlands High School at Macarthur High School - Irving

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Temple, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Hebron High School at Plano Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coppell High School at Marcus High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Flower Mound, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Prestonwood Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy - Addison

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Addison, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mansfield High School at Cedar Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Austin, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 11
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Parish Episcopal School at Bishop Lynch High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wills Point High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nimitz High School at Westfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Spring, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    DeSoto High School at Legacy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Mansfield, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Richland High School at R L Turner High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Carrollton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Scurry-Rosser High School at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Cedar Hill, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Cedar Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Cedar Hill, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Woodrow Wilson at Seagoville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Celina High School at North Dallas High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Justin F Kimball School at South Oak Cliff High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 12
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Veritas Academy at Prince of Peace Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Carrollton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sunnyvale High School at Aubrey High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Aubrey, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    H Grady Spruce High School at W W Samuell High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 12
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ranchview High School at Wilmer-Hutchins High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Covenant Christian - Colleyville at Dallas Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.