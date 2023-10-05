Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in El Paso County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

    • El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Eastlake High School - El Paso at Montwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5
    • Location: el paso, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Christoval High School at Anthony High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Anthony, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northside High School at Moran High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Moran, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Travis High School at Del Valle High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: League City, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 26
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eastwood High School at Americas High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: El Paso, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

