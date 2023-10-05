Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Fort Bend County, Texas this week? We have what you need here.

    • Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Hightower High School at Dulles High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Foster High School at Kempner High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 24
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Katy Jordan High School at Cinco Ranch High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Terry High School at Angleton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Angleton, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 24
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bush High School - Fort Bend at George Ranch High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Rosenberg, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 20
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ridge Point High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 20
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brazosport High School at Iowa Colony High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Rosharon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Texas City High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Navasota High School at Needville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Needville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fort Bend Home School at High Island High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: High Island, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Travis High School - Fort Bend at Clements High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 20
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

