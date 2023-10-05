The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Harris County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.

    • Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Spring Woods High School at Memorial High School - Houston

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 17
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Park at Cypress Ranch High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Paetow High School at Katy High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Falls High School at Bridgeland High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Cypress, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Katy Faith West Academy at Allen Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Bryan, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Summer Creek High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 21
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Aldine Senior High School at Spring High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Spring, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Westbrook High School at Humble High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Humble, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Shadow Creek High School at Alief Elsik High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 23
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Morton Ranch High School at James E Taylor High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 19
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Katy Jordan High School at Cinco Ranch High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    KIPP Generations High School at The Village School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clear Brook High School at Clear Lake High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 24
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Fairbanks High School at Cypress Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Klein Collins High School at Tomball Memorial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Tomball, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 15
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    st. John XXIII College Prep at Second Baptist School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Crosby High School at Porter High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: New Caney, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Woods High School at Langham Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Cypress, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Beaumont United at Atascocita High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Humble, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nimitz High School at Westfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Spring, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Strake Jesuit College Prep at Dawson High School - Pearland

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 23
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tomball High School at Waller High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Waller, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Robert E Lee High School at Barbers Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Allen, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stratford High School - Houston at Northbrook High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 17
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kingwood Park High School at Goose Creek Memorial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Baytown, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Seven Lakes High School at Mayde Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 19
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hargrave High School at Livingston High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Lockhart, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 21
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    TBD at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    C E King High School at Kingwood Park High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Humble, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Ridge High School at Jersey Village High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 17
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Springs High School at Cypress Lakes High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Cypress, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 16
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

