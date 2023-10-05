Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Jefferson County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Westbrook High School at Humble High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Humble, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Santa Fe High School at Nederland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Magnolia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaumont United at Atascocita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Humble, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
