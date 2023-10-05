This week, there's high school football on the docket in McLennan County, Texas. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Waco University High School at Pflugerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Gholson High School at Coolidge High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6

6:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Coolidge, TX

Coolidge, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Frost High School at Mart High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6

6:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Mart, TX

Mart, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Robinson High School at Salado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Salado, TX

Salado, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rio Vista High School at Axtell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Axtell, TX

Axtell, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Live Oak Classical School at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lorena High School at McGregor High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 6

7:15 PM CT on October 6 Location: McGregor, TX

McGregor, TX Conference: 3A - District 17

3A - District 17 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bruceville-Eddy High School at Valley Mills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Valley Mills, TX

Valley Mills, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Midway High School - Waco at Temple High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

China Spring at Alvarado High School