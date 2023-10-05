Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Montgomery County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Montgomery County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Willis High School at College Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Shenandoah, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Crosby High School at Porter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Caney High School at Oak Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Conroe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lumberton High School at Splendora High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
S & S Consolidated High School at Callisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Callisburg, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
