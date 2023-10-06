Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bosque County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Bosque County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Bosque County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Rogers High School at Clifton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Clifton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walnut Springs High School at Kopperl High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Kopperl, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bruceville-Eddy High School at Valley Mills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Valley Mills, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iredell High School at Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Morgan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.