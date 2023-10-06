Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Callahan County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Callahan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Baird High School at Perrin Whitt CISD High School