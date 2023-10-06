Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Coleman County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

    • Coleman County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Coleman High School at Tolar High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Tolar, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

