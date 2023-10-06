Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coryell County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Coryell County, Texas has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Coryell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
May High School at Evant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Evant, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weiss High School at Copperas Cove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Copperas Cove, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
