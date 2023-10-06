Coryell County, Texas has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

    • Coryell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    May High School at Evant High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Evant, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Weiss High School at Copperas Cove High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Copperas Cove, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

