Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Fayette County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Other Games in Texas This Week
Fayette County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Flatonia High School at Hearne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Hearne, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
