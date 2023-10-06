Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hansford County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
High school football action in Hansford County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Hansford County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Dimmitt High School at Spearman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Spearman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
