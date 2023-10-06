Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Hardin County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Hardin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Lumberton High School at Splendora High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Sour Lake, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.