Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hidalgo County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Hidalgo County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hidalgo County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Flour Bluff High School at Edcouch-Elsa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Edcouch, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vela High School at Rio Grande City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
