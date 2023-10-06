Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hill County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Hill County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Hill County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Saint Jo High School at Bynum High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Bynum, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aquilla High School at Abbott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Abbott, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.