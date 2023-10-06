The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2) on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

Kansas State has the 45th-ranked defense this year (337.5 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 14th-best with a tally of 482.3 yards per game. Oklahoma State is posting 22 points per game on offense this season (103rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 23.8 points per game (57th-ranked) on defense.

We give more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Kansas State Oklahoma State 482.3 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.5 (127th) 337.5 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.3 (22nd) 198.5 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.8 (107th) 283.8 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.8 (86th) 4 (18th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (28th) 4 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (125th)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 1,072 yards (268 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 65.5% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 123 rushing yards on 28 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has racked up 423 yards on 66 carries while finding the end zone four times. He's also caught 12 passes for 107 yards (26.8 per game).

Treshaun Ward has piled up 168 yards on 37 attempts, scoring one time. He's caught seven passes for 72 yards (18 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Ben Sinnott's leads his squad with 247 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 receptions (out of 25 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has caught 24 passes for 226 yards (56.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jadon Jackson has a total of 179 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 13 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has thrown for 513 yards (128.3 ypg) while completing 53% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon is his team's leading rusher with 37 carries for 230 yards, or 57.5 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Elijah Collins has racked up 102 yards (on 25 carries) with one touchdown.

Jaden Bray has hauled in 210 receiving yards on 17 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

De'Zhaun Stribling has put up a 201-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 15 passes on 27 targets.

Jaden Nixon has racked up 113 reciving yards (28.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kansas State or Oklahoma State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.