Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Real County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Real County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Real County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Leakey High School at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.