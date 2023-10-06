If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Williamson County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

    • Williamson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Bartlett High School at Milano High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Milano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Iola High School at Granger High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Granger, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Belton High School at Rouse High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Leander, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Thrall High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Thrall, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Florence High School at Lexington High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Lexington, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 19
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wimberley High School at Jarrell High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Jarrell, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

