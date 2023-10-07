Based on our computer model, the Incarnate Word Cardinals will beat the SE Louisiana Lions when the two teams match up at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which starts at 5:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Incarnate Word vs. SE Louisiana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Incarnate Word (-22.5) 48.8 Incarnate Word 36, SE Louisiana 13

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 6 Southland Predictions

Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have posted one win against the spread this year.

SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The Lions have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.

The Lions' two games with a set total this year have all gone under the over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Incarnate Word 36.5 14.5 63.0 3.0 27.7 18.3 SE Louisiana 17.0 34.2 16.0 24.0 17.7 41.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.