Incarnate Word vs. SE Louisiana Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
Based on our computer model, the Incarnate Word Cardinals will beat the SE Louisiana Lions when the two teams match up at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which starts at 5:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Incarnate Word vs. SE Louisiana Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Incarnate Word (-22.5)
|48.8
|Incarnate Word 36, SE Louisiana 13
Week 6 Southland Predictions
- Northwestern State vs Lamar
- Houston Christian vs Nicholls State
Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)
- The Cardinals have posted one win against the spread this year.
SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)
- The Lions have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.
- The Lions' two games with a set total this year have all gone under the over/under.
Cardinals vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Incarnate Word
|36.5
|14.5
|63.0
|3.0
|27.7
|18.3
|SE Louisiana
|17.0
|34.2
|16.0
|24.0
|17.7
|41.0
