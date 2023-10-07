When the Navy Midshipmen play the North Texas Mean Green at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 7, our projection model predicts the Midshipmen will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

North Texas vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Navy (-6.5) Over (61.5) Navy 43, North Texas 26

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Mean Green based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

The Mean Green is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Mean Green have gone over in all of their four games with a set total.

The average over/under in North Texas games this season is 1.2 less points than the point total of 61.5 for this outing.

Navy Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Midshipmen's implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Midshipmen have posted one win against the spread this year.

Two Midshipmen games (out of three) have hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 61.5 points, 11.3 more than the average point total for Navy games this season.

Mean Green vs. Midshipmen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Navy 20.3 28.5 27.0 22.0 24.0 28.0 North Texas 36.3 43.0 33.0 44.5 39.5 41.5

