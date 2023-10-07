The Navy Midshipmen (1-3) will face off against a fellow AAC opponent, the North Texas Mean Green (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Mean Green will attempt to pull off an upset as 6-point underdogs. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Navy vs. North Texas matchup.

North Texas vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Texas vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Navy Moneyline North Texas Moneyline BetMGM Navy (-6) 59.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Navy (-5.5) 60.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

North Texas vs. Navy Betting Trends

North Texas has covered once in four chances against the spread this year.

Navy has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

North Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.