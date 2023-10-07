Robbie Grossman vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 1:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the ALDS..
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rays.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .238 with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 57 walks.
- In 56.1% of his 114 games this season, Grossman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- In 10 games this year, he has homered (8.8%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 26.3% of his games this season, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 42 times this year (36.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.321
|OBP
|.357
|.373
|SLG
|.412
|16
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|23
|47/25
|K/BB
|51/32
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 3.89 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 31st of the season. He is 12-7 with a 2.83 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed two scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- The 27-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.043), and 24th in K/9 (9.0) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
