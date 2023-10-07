2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
Ben Griffin is the in the lead at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship after two rounds of play. Griffin is shooting -14 and is +250 to win.
Sanderson Farms Championship Third Round Information
- Start Time: 8:10 AM ET
- Venue: Country Club of Jackson
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,461 yards
Sanderson Farms Championship Best Odds to Win
Ben Griffin
- Tee Time: 2:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-14)
- Odds to Win: +250
Griffin Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|11th
|Round 2
|63
|-9
|7
|0
|1st
Luke List
- Tee Time: 2:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-12)
- Odds to Win: +600
List Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|8
|2
|4th
|Round 2
|66
|-6
|7
|1
|7th
Henrik Norlander
- Tee Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-12)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Norlander Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|5
|0
|2nd
|Round 2
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|12th
Carl Yuan
- Tee Time: 2:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-12)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Yuan Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|6
|0
|4th
|Round 2
|66
|-6
|7
|1
|7th
Chesson Hadley
- Tee Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 6th (-11)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Hadley Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-8
|8
|0
|1st
|Round 2
|69
|-3
|5
|2
|45th
Sanderson Farms Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Troy Merritt
|6th (-11)
|+1800
|Ludvig Aberg
|16th (-8)
|+1800
|Harrison Endycott
|2nd (-12)
|+2000
|Ze-Cheng Dou
|6th (-11)
|+2200
|Beau Hossler
|10th (-9)
|+2200
|Harry Higgs
|6th (-11)
|+3000
|Peter Kuest
|10th (-9)
|+3000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|10th (-9)
|+3300
|Scott Stallings
|10th (-9)
|+4000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|10th (-9)
|+4000
