TCU vs. Iowa State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-2) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Iowa State Cyclones (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Horned Frogs favored to win by 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Iowa State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
TCU vs. Iowa State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 2
- City: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
TCU vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-6.5)
|52.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|TCU (-6.5)
|52.5
|-250
|+202
TCU vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- TCU has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.
- The Horned Frogs have been favored by 6.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Iowa State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cyclones have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
TCU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
