According to our computer model, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will take down the Texas State Bobcats when the two teams match up at Cajun Field on Saturday, October 7, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Texas State vs. Louisiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas State (+2.5) Toss Up (66.5) Louisiana 33, Texas State 32

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

The Bobcats have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bobcats' ATS record is 3-1-0 this season.

In games it has played as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, Texas State is 2-0 against the spread.

Two of the Bobcats' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Texas State this season is 5.1 points less than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The Ragin' Cajuns have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this matchup.

The Ragin' Cajuns have posted one win against the spread this year.

Louisiana has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites (0-3).

There have been four Ragin' Cajuns games (out of five) that went over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 66.5 points, 12.0 higher than the average total in Louisiana games this season.

Bobcats vs. Ragin' Cajuns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana 35.8 29.0 41.5 25.5 32.0 31.3 Texas State 43.4 29.0 56.0 29.0 35.0 29.0

