The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-2), with college football's sixth-ranked running game, play the Texas State Bobcats (4-1) and their 17th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Ragin' Cajuns are only 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is 69.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana vs. Texas State matchup

Texas State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Texas State vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana (-1.5) 69.5 -120 +100 FanDuel Louisiana (-1.5) 69.5 -114 -105

Texas State vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Texas State has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Bobcats have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

Louisiana has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

