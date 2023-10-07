Big 12 opponents meet when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-3) visit the Baylor Bears (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at McLane Stadium. Texas Tech is favored by 1.5 points. The point total is 59.5.

Texas Tech is averaging 404.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks 60th in the FBS. Defensively, the Red Raiders rank 75th, surrendering 375.8 yards per game. Baylor is putting up 23.2 points per contest on offense this season (99th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 28.4 points per game (88th-ranked) on defense.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Game Info

Texas Tech Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Red Raiders rank -32-worst with 379 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 86th by allowing 362.3 total yards per game over their last three contests.

Looking at the Red Raiders' last three contests, they have generated 34.3 points per game on offense (56th-ranked) and have given up 17 points per game on defense (45th-ranked).

It's been a tough three-game stretch for Texas Tech, who ranks -63-worst in passing offense (172.3 passing yards per game) and 15th-worst in passing defense (210.3 passing yards per game allowed) over its last three games.

Although the Red Raiders rank -2-worst in run defense over the previous three contests (152 rushing yards allowed), they've been better on offense with 206.7 rushing yards per game (49th-ranked).

Week 6 Big 12 Betting Trends

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech has covered the spread once in four games this season.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Two of Texas Tech's four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Texas Tech has won 33.3% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (1-2).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Texas Tech has gone 0-1 (33.3%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Red Raiders a 54.5% chance to win.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has thrown for 746 yards, completing 59.3% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 149 yards (29.8 ypg) on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tahj Brooks has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 518 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Jerand Bradley's leads his squad with 246 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 43 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Myles Price has caught 17 passes while averaging 36.2 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Xavier White's 15 receptions have yielded 178 yards.

Jaylon Hutchings has collected two sacks to pace the team, while also picking up five TFL and 18 tackles.

Texas Tech's tackle leader, Jesiah Pierre, has 34 tackles this year.

Malik Dunlap has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has eight tackles and three passes defended to his name.

