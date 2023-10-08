The San Francisco 49ers (4-0) are favored by 3.5 points as they attempt to keep their four-game winning streak going in a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. A point total of 45 has been set for this matchup.

As the 49ers prepare for this matchup against the Cowboys, check out their recent betting insights and trends. As the Cowboys prepare for this matchup against the 49ers, here are their recent betting trends and insights.

Cowboys vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Dallas Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-3.5) 45 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-3.5) 45 -186 +156 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Dallas vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: NBC

Cowboys vs. 49ers Betting Insights

Dallas is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Two Dallas games (of four) have hit the over this year.

San Francisco is 3-0-1 ATS this season.

The 49ers have won twice ATS (2-0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this year.

In San Francisco's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

