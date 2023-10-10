Leody Taveras vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 2-0 series lead going into Game 3 of the ALDS.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Orioles.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .266 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.
- Taveras is batting .278 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Taveras has reached base via a hit in 94 games this season (of 147 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.
- In 8.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has had an RBI in 45 games this year (30.6%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.2%.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|74
|.285
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.456
|SLG
|.390
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|30
|59/17
|K/BB
|58/18
|8
|SB
|6
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Kremer (13-5) to the mound for his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 172 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, Sept. 28 against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (4.12), 35th in WHIP (1.309), and 31st in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
