The Texas Rangers will host the Baltimore Orioles in the third game of the ALDS on Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET, live on FOX from Globe Life Field. The Orioles will look to avoid being swept after losing the first two games of the series. Dean Kremer will start for the Orioles while the Rangers have yet to name a starter.

Rangers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are third in baseball with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas ranks third in baseball with a .452 slugging percentage.

The Rangers are second in the majors with a .263 batting average.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Texas has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.270).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

Eovaldi is trying to collect his 12th quality start of the season.

Eovaldi has put up 21 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In eight of his 25 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/1/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Dane Dunning George Kirby 10/3/2023 Rays W 4-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Tyler Glasnow 10/4/2023 Rays W 7-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Eflin 10/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Away Andrew Heaney Kyle Bradish 10/8/2023 Orioles W 11-8 Away Jordan Montgomery Grayson Rodriguez 10/10/2023 Orioles - Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer

