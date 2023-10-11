CUSA opponents meet when the Florida International Panthers (3-3) host the UTEP Miners (1-5) on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Florida International is favored by 1 point. The contest has an over/under of 44.5 points.

It's been a difficult stretch for Florida International, which ranks 21st-worst in total offense (330.2 yards per game) and ninth-worst in total defense (445.8 yards per game allowed) in 2023. UTEP is posting 345.8 total yards per contest on offense this season (101st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 384.8 total yards per contest (85th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP vs. Florida International Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Riccardo Silva Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Florida International vs UTEP Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida International -1 -105 -115 44.5 -105 -115 -110 -110

Looking to place a bet on UTEP vs. Florida International? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UTEP Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Miners are gaining 323 yards per game (-80-worst in college football) and allowing 445 (0-worst), placing them among the poorest squads in both categories.

The Miners are -97-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (16 per game) and -73-worst in points conceded (33.3).

UTEP is -33-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (203), and ninth-worst in passing yards allowed (214).

In their past three games, the Miners have rushed for 120 yards per game (-55-worst in college football), and allowed 231 on the ground (-107-worst).

The Miners have not covered the spread and are 1-2 overall in their past three contests.

In its past three contests, UTEP has hit the over once.

Week 7 CUSA Betting Trends

UTEP Betting Records & Stats

UTEP is 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Miners have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

UTEP hase gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

UTEP has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

UTEP has not won as an underdog of -110 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Bet on UTEP to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has thrown for 947 yards on 56.6% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Deion Hankins has rushed for 380 yards on 73 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has racked up 366 yards (on 67 carries) with two touchdowns, while also grabbing eight passes for 117 yards.

Kelly Akharaiyi has racked up 290 receiving yards on 17 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jeremiah Ballard has racked up 246 receiving yards (41 yards per game) and one touchdown on 15 receptions.

Tyrin Smith's 19 catches (on 29 targets) have netted him 191 yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Tyrice Knight paces the team with 2.5 sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has recorded six TFL and 60 tackles.

Trez Moore has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has six tackles and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.