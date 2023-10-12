Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fort Bend County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Fort Bend County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Friendswood High School at Terry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Magnolia West High School at Fulshear High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Ranch High School at Hightower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkins High School - Fort Bend at Bush High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy Jordan High School at Seven Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Brenham High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clements High School at Ridge Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iowa Colony High School at Navasota High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School - Fort Bend at Nederland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Plainview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Austin High School - Fort Bend at Travis High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manvel High School at Foster High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.