If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Brazoria County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Alvin High School at Shadow Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Rosharon, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 23
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dawson High School - Pearland at Pearland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Pearland, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 23
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brazoswood at Dickinson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Dickinson, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 24
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Manvel High School at Foster High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 14
    • Location: Rosenburg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

