Collin County, Texas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!

    • Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Nolan Catholic High School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Allen High School at McKinney High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plano Senior High School at Lewisville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Lewisville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marcus High School at Plano West Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Celina High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Celina, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Crandall High School at Lovejoy High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Lucas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

