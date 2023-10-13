Collin County, Texas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Nolan Catholic High School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Allen High School at McKinney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano Senior High School at Lewisville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcus High School at Plano West Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Celina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Celina, TX

Celina, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Crandall High School at Lovejoy High School