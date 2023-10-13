Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Collingsworth County, Texas this week? We have what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Tarrant County
  • Brazos County
  • Galveston County
  • Harris County
  • Robertson County
  • Bexar County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Nueces County
  • Hays County
  • Brown County

    • Collingsworth County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Wellington High School at Memphis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Memphis, TX
    • Conference: 2A - District 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.