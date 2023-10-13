Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Concho County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Concho County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Concho County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Irion County High School at Eden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Eden, TX
- Conference: 1A -
