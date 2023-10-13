If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Cottle County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

    • Cottle County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Harrold High School at Paducah High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Paducah, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

