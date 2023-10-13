Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hale County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Hale County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Hale County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Hale Center High School at Ralls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Ralls, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.