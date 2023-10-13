In Hansford County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Bexar County
  • Brown County
  • Brazos County
  • Travis County
  • Nueces County
  • Hays County
  • Starr County
  • Upshur County
  • Williamson County
  • Harris County

    • Hansford County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Vega High School at Gruver High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Gruver, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.