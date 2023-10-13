There is high school football competition in Hunt County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Comanche County
  • Travis County
  • Brown County
  • McCulloch County
  • Newton County
  • Nueces County
  • Tarrant County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Brazos County
  • Galveston County

    • Hunt County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Greenville High School

    • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Greenville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greenville Christian High School at Christian Heritage Classical School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Longview, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Como-Pickton High School at Wolfe City

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Wolfe City, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.