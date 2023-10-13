In Jefferson County, Texas, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

    • Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Lutheran South Academy at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Beaumont, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Port Neches-Groves High School at Dayton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Dayton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marshall High School - Fort Bend at Nederland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Plainview, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Allen Academy at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on October 14
    • Location: Beaumont, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

