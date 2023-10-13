Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Karnes County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Karnes County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Karnes County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Louise High School at Falls City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Falls City, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.