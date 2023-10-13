Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lubbock County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Lubbock County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Estacado High School at Andrews High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Andrews, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caprock High School at Monterey High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
