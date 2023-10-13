Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in McLennan County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Madisonville High School at Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Robinson, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 18
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockdale High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Penelope High School at Gholson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McGregor High School at Cameron Yoe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Cameron, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
